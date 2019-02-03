Ret. Army Colonel: Trump ‘Needs to Act’ on Authority to Declare Nat’l Emergency to Secure Border

Army Col. Douglas MacGregor (Ret.) said Friday that it’d be “absolutely” wise for President Trump to declare a national emergency in order to secure the U.S. border.

“He has the constitutional authority to do so,” he said. “What he needs is an executive order.”

MacGregor said Trump does not need “special permission” to act on what he feels is necessary in order to secure the border.

He said that Trump has the power to outline legal restrictions in an executive order on expelling illegal immigrants, and he should do so “as soon as possible.”

"Everyone is there to tell him no, and that's not an answer he should accept," he said. "He has the authority. He needs to act."