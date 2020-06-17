Tim Kaine: America Created Slavery

In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, Sen. Tim Kaine (D., Va.) blamed the United States, specifically the Virginia General Assembly, for inventing slavery.

“The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody. We created it,” Kaine said. “It got created by the Virginia General Assembly and the legislatures of other states.” He added that the country needs to do “much more” to “dismantle the structures of racism that our federal, state, and local governments erected and maintained over centuries.”

(…)

Slavery is mentioned in the Code of Hammurabi, the oldest-known law code, which was written in approximately 1760 B.C.—over 3,300 years before slavery began in the United States. The existence of slavery is also well-documented in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --