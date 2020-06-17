Pence: The ‘Panic’ Over a Second Wave of Coronavirus Is ‘Overblown’

Vice President Mike Pence says the media is stirring up “panic” about a second wave of the coronavirus, and argues that the U.S. is “winning the fight against the invisible enemy.”

In recent days, 22 states have reported in an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases which led to fears of a resurgence of the virus and sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a nosedive.

“In recent days, the media has taken to sounding the alarm bells over a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus infections. Such panic is overblown,” Pence wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday afternoon.

He continued, “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and the courage and compassion of the American people, our public health system is far stronger than it was four months ago, and we are winning the fight against the invisible enemy.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --