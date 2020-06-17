Rayshard Brooks killing: Former Atlanta Officer Garrett Rolfe charged with murder, could face death penalty

Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer fired after the killing of Rayshard Brooks last week, now faces 11 charges including felony murder, which could potentially lead to the death penalty, a Georgia district attorney announced Wednesday.

A second officer, Devin Brosnan, is facing three charges, including aggravated assault, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said at a news conference.

During the announcement, Howard said that Brosnan had agreed to give a statement against Rolfe and become a “state’s witness” — but Brosnan’s attorneys later disputed that claim.

“He honestly told the DA’s office everything that happened during a lengthy interview yesterday,” attorney Don Samuel told Fox News. “He will continue to tell the DA or the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Iinvestigation), or any other investigator what happened. But, he is absolutely not guilty of any crime and will not plead guilty and has not agreed to be a ‘state’s witness.'”

Brooks was shot and killed outside a Wendy’s restaurant where he’d apparently fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane. He allegedly failed a field sobriety test — and ultimately was seen wrestling with the officers and running with one of their Tasers leading up to the shooting. – READ MORE

