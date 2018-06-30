Tim Allen reveals ‘Last Man Standing’ season 7 premiere date

Calling all “Last Man Standing” fans, the series officially has a premiere date.

On Thursday, the comedy’s star, Tim Allen, shared the news on Twitter.

“Mark your calendar for Sept. 28th! @LastManStanding #LastManStanding,” he captioned a picture of himself holding actress Nancy Travis, who plays his wife on the show.

Last month, it was announced the series was picked up by Fox for Season 7 after ABC canceled the popular show. – READ MORE

