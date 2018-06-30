Clinton rips complaints about civility: ‘What is more uncivil and cruel than taking children away?’

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton slammed the rising complaints about the lack of civility in politics, asking, “What is more uncivil and cruel than taking children away?”

Clinton told The Guardian in an interview this week that the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that resulted in thousands of families being separated at the southern border should be met with “resolve and strength.”

“If some of that comes across as a little uncivil, well, children’s lives are at stake, their futures are at stake,” Clinton said. “That is that ridiculous concept of bothsideism.”

“‘Well, you know, somebody made an insulting, profane remark about President Trump, and he separated 2,300 children from their families, that’s both sides, and we should stop being uncivil — oh and, by the way, he should stop separating children.’ Give me a break, really,” Clinton added.

“I mean, this is a crisis of his making that will damage kids for no good reason at all, and I think everybody should be focused on that until the children are reunited.” – READ MORE

