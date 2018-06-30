Obama Tells Democrats to Quit ‘Moping’ And Start Sacrificing Before Midterms

Former President Barack Obama had a tough talk with members of his party on Thursday.

The former president, often seen as a hero within the party, told a Democratic National Committee fundraiser to quit “moping” and start sacrificing to prevent the current president from hurting the country.

“If what you are doing requires no sacrifice at all, then you can do more,” he said, according to CNN. “Enough moping, this is a mope-free zone,” he also said.

“This is a moment of great urgency and you are right to be concerned,” Obama told the crowd. But he also indicated that people weren’t genuinely concerned if they weren’t doing more to impact the political landscape. – READ MORE

