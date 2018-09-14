Tim Allen On Trump: ‘Maybe It Took This Type Of Guy To Get Stuff Done’

Tim Allen will be returning to prime time this fall with the new FOX rendition of “Last Man Standing” after an unexpected hiatus following ABC’s abrupt cancellation of the show despite solid ratings and a loyal fan-base. Speculation at the time was that parent-company Disney axed the show because it centers on a Christian conservative patriarch that says politically incorrect things.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Allen triggered the Left again by injecting some sense into the national conversation regarding President Trump. While Allen doesn’t classify himself as a “Trump supporter” (he endorsed Kasich), the famed sitcom star believes that people need to calm down and look at the evidence, which shows that the economy is living up to the MAGA promise

Allen explored that a bit more by suggesting maybe some of Trump’s style could just be theater as he gets results people have long been waiting for:

Do I like him or agree with him? … I don't know. Somebody got this NAFTA thing done. How did that happen? It's like a slight of hand with this dude. There's this smoke and smelly food but over here he just fixed a pothole. The theater of this is fascinating. He doesn't do it very attractively but you don't even realize the economy is doing better. Is it? There's so much drama. Maybe it took this type of guy to get stuff done because it was so stuck in the mud. I'm just watching the theater of it and trying to keep my personal opinions out of it. What difference does it make whether I like him?