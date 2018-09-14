AP Fact Checks Obama: He ‘Doesn’t Always Tell A Straight Story’

In what can only be truthfully described as a “shocking development,” the Associated Press has issued a fact check on former President Barack Obama’s claim that he “never threatened to shut” down media outlets or “call them enemies of the people.”

The AP concludes — shockingly — that Barack Obama “doesn’t always tell the straight story.”

The fact check specifically concerns comments Obama made while accepting an award in his home state of Illinois last week, where the former president compared his treatment of press outlets he didn’t quite care for, like Fox News, to current President Donald Trump’s feud with CNN.

“It shouldn’t be Democratic or Republican to say that we don’t threaten the freedom of the press because they say things or publish stories we don’t like,” Obama quipped. “I complained plenty about Fox News, but you never heard me threaten to shut them down or call them enemies of the people.”

Even the Associated Press, which is no right-leaning news outlet, was left scratching it’s head. Although President Donald Trump does have a very publicly contentious relationship with “biased” media outlets, the Obama administration targeted journalists and others with an ancient espionage act that allowed them to monitor and prosecute “leakers” — and they did both with gusto. – READ MORE