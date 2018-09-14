ILLEGAL ALIEN Accused of Raping Teen Daughter Three Times Caught Sneaking Back Into U.S.

A Mexican national who was previously accused of raping his teenage daughter was caught trying to illegally enter the U.S. at the Texas border on Tuesday, WKRN-TV reported.

Border agents found Rusbel Zamorano-Calderon, 39, near the Ysleta Port of Entry, about 14 miles south of El Paso. The agents said they caught up with Zamorano-Calderon, who was among a group of people, according to a press release.

After taking him into custody, agents discovered Zamorano-Calderon was previously deported and had an outstanding warrant for three counts of raping his 15-year-old daughter in Polk County, Tennessee.

A release said agents discovered a restraining order in place to protect Zamorano-Calderon’s daughter. READ MORE:

