Three Major Ways John Brennan Fueled the Trump-Russia Conspiracy Theory

Below, in no particular order, are three major roles that Brennan played in spreading the Russia conspiracy narrative, with particular focus on the largely-discredited dossier.

1 – In a classified setting, Brennan helped lead official briefings to then-President Obama and President-elect Trump on the discredited dossier even though the questionable document was funded by Trump’s primary political opponents. Those two classified briefings were subsequently leaked to the news media and set in motion an avalanche of anti-Trump news media coverage on the dossier’s wild allegations.

2 – Brennan’s CIA co-authored a questionable intelligence report alleging Russia’s intentions for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election included the goal of ensuring Trump was victorious over Hillary Clinton. A House report later accused the CIA and the two other agencies that co-authored that report of politicizing intelligence and other analytical failures.

3 – Brennan reportedly convened a highly compartmentalized unit of CIA, FBI and NSA analysts to conduct operations related to what eventually became the allegations of Russian interference and controversial claims that Putin worked to elect Trump. The secretive unit was reportedly housed in the CIA’s headquarters. Officials from Obama-era agencies were subsequently accused of multiple improprieties related to this work. – READ MORE

