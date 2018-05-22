Bernie Sanders’ Organizing Arm Is ‘Falling Apart’

According to a report in Politico , “Our Revolution,” the group put together by former operatives for Bernie Sanders’ campaign, designed to keep the “progressive” community engaged and pave the way for a potential 2020 Sanders re-run, is falling apart, and has become nothing more than a snarky Twitter account with a valuable contact list.

Two dozen sources “inside the organization” told reporters that board members are concerned that Our Revolution is hoarding money and refusing to help out progressive candidates in contested races, while its lead, Nina Turner, is trying to launch her own political career.

Fundraising has also tanked. Compared to just a year ago, Our Revolution is pulling in only a third of what it used to. Things have gotten so dire that Bernie’s team is trying to put together a super PAC — long one of the Vermont Senator’s top bogeymen — to help Our Revolution return to solvency (the group says it runs a surplus and that things are going fine). – READ MORE

