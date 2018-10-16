Threatening letter with alleged ‘ricin’ sent to Sen. Susan Collins’ Maine home

A hazardous materials team was called to the Bangor, Maine home of Sen. Susan Collins Monday after a threatening letter containing what its author said was the poison ricin was delivered there.

Collins spokesperson Annie Clark said on Twitter that Collins’ husband, Tom Daffron, the couple’s dog and parts of the home were quarantined while the letter was analyzed. Clark added that the home was cleared and the couple “will be able to remain at home tonight.”

Senator Collins’s husband, Tom Daffron, today received a threatening letter that the writer claimed was contaminated with ricin, a highly hazardous substance which was used in a previous attack against the United States Senate. (1/4) — Annie Clark (@annieclark25) October 16, 2018

Outside the house, a Bangor Daily News photographer captured an image of a person in a hazmat suit holding an envelope in a plastic bag. Later, the FBI arrived, along with vans carrying people in military uniforms, the newspaper reported.

Law enforcement officials were analyzing the contents of the letter and the investigation into its origins was ongoing Monday night. An FBI spokeswoman told The Associated Press that preliminary tests on the envelope indicated there was no threat to the public.