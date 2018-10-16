GOSNELL FILM BREAKS INTO TOP 10 FILMS AT THE BOX OFFICE ON OPENING WEEKEND

The Kermit Gosnell movie managed to break into the top 10 on its opening weekend at the box office according to Box Office Mojo, despite a menagerie of hurdles to get the film made, released and marketed.

“Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer,” which delves into the true story of the infamous crimes committed by West Philadelphia abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell, began fundraising for the film four-and-a-half years ago.

Gosnell himself, presently serving three life sentences, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2013 for killing three babies during botched abortions. He was also convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Karnamaya Mongar and of performing illegal late-term abortion procedures.

In its current limited release, Gosnell, received from movie review user-generated website Rotten Tomatoes, a score of 67 percent. Its audience score gives the film 4.9 out of a 5 rating. However, many media outlets appear as uninterested in the film as they were when the actual Gosnell trial was happening five years ago.- READ MORE