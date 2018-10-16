Plane Passengers Stop Deportation Of Immigrant. There’s Just One Problem.

Passengers on a flight from Britain to Turkey successfully stopped the deportation of a Somalian immigrant by chanting “take him off the plane.”

One passenger, according to video of the incident posted by the Daily Mail, claimed the officials escorting the man out of the country were “separating him from his family.” The officials temporarily halted the deportation by taking him off the flight, as the passengers applauded. The man thanked them for their help.

The problem? Yaqub Ahmed was being deported for taking part in the violent gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in 2007. He was sentenced to nine years for the crime and had spent four years in jail. – READ MORE