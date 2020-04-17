Thousands surround Michigan Capitol in protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders

Thousands of protesters descended on the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on Wednesday, jamming the streets while waving flags and chanting “lock her up” in a demonstration against the restrictive stay-at-home mandates ordered by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

The Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Freedom Fund organized the demonstration, dubbed “Operation Gridlock,” urging Michiganders to drive around the Capitol at “high noon” and encouraging citizens to “honk horns, paint cars or bring signs” in protest of the governor’s executive orders — some of the most restrictive in the nation to be imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

From the Capitol steps for Operation Gridlock. pic.twitter.com/KrWHrHBgpE — MIRSnews.com (@MIRSnews) April 15, 2020

It’s hard to tell with so many in their cars and trucks, but I would estimate there are thousands of people protesting @GovWhitmer’s stay home order in Lansing, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/OtAl9ac3j7 — Grady Trimble (@Grady_Trimble) April 15, 2020

“They’re sending a message to Gretchen Whitmer that they don’t agree with her stay at home order, it goes too far, it takes away their rights.” “You can’t buy paint, you can’t buy grass seed, I mean, c’mon.” pic.twitter.com/ngqsOyUZnU — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 15, 2020

Organizers told participants to remain in their vehicles, but several demonstrators took to the Capitol steps with signs and flags to show their disdain for the state’s lockdown. NBC News reported that protesters chanted “Open up Michigan” and “Lock her up!” in reference to Whitmer, who is also facing a petition for her recall. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --