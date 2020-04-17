Democrat Senator Murphy: We’re Not In Crisis ‘Because Of Anything That China Did’ (VIDEO)

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy (CT) told CNN’s Anderson Cooper this week that the United States was not in crisis “because of anything that China did.”

“We knew it was a matter of time before it arrived here, and it was shocking how cavalier the administration was. This was at a time when the president really, you know, viewed this as a hoax,” Murphy falsely claimed. “He said so on TV, and the reason that we’re in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did.” – READ MORE

