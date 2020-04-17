Dem Sen Calls GOP Attempt to Save Small Business Fund a ‘Political Stunt’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Brian Schatz (D., Hawaii) called the Republican attempt to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) a “political stunt” on the day the fund ran dry.

“Mitch McConnell did what he does, which is he did a stunt on the Senate floor that was never designed to enact a law but rather to use it as a bludgeon against Democrats,” Schatz said on MSNBC Wednesday night. “Nobody has any patience for political stunts. People want results, and we’re ready to do that as soon as we can.”

“You’ve got $250 billion you want to replenish this fund with, we could do that. Let’s also do these other things that everybody has agreed upon, and we’ll be able to do a package on a bipartisan basis,” Schatz also said.

Schatz said he thinks the Senate “should replenish that fund” despite the Democrats’ resistance to Republican funding efforts. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --