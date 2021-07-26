Thousands of Australians Protest Lockdowns in Sydney, Melbourne

Thousands of Australians fed up with COVID-19 lockdowns marched in Sydney and Melbourne on Saturday as part of the “World Wide Rally for Freedom” protests.

Australians gathered in the thousands at inner Sydney’s Victoria Park before marching to Town Hall in the central business district, escorted by a heavy police presence which included mounted police and riot officers.

Protestors carried signs, and in a video posted on Twitter by Pedestrian Daily journalist Zac Crellin, they can be heard chanting: “What do we want? Freedom. When do we want it? Now!”

In Crellin’s videos, supporters can be heard honking their horns and displaying their own signs, amid cheers and shouts by the protestors as they marched.

Some of the signs read “Unmask the truth” and “You’ll be safer media distancing than social distancing.”

NSW Police said it recognised and supported the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly, but the protest was a breach of public health orders.

“The priority for NSW Police is always the safety of the wider community,” a police statement said, describing it as a “high-visibility policing operation” in response to “unauthorised protest activity.”

Police confirmed that “a number” of arrests were made. Some protesters reportedly threw plastic bottles and plants taken from the street, AAP reported. Other arrests can be seen in videos posted on Twitter.

Greater Sydney has been locked down for the past four weeks due to an outbreak of the Delta variant of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus.

Five million Greater Sydney residents have been told by government officials they cannot leave their homes except for four reasons.

