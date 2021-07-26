DOJ Drops Charges Against 5 Researchers Accused of Hiding Chinese Military Affiliations: Report

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has dropped its charges against five visiting Chinese scientists who were accused of lying about the extent of their ties to the Chinese military.

The scientists included biomedical and cancer researchers in California and a doctoral candidate studying artificial intelligence in Indiana, whose various charges, including visa fraud, were dropped by prosecutors, according to brief court filings late Thursday and Friday, reported the Wall Street Journal.

One of the scientists, Tang Juan, a biology researcher based at the University of California–Davis, was scheduled to appear before a jury for the start of her trial on Monday. She headed toward a flight back to China after her Chinese passport was returned, reported The Sacramento Bee.

The outlet reported that Assistant U.S. Attorney Heiko Coppola gave no reason for seeking the dismissal, and acting U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert declined to comment.

The Epoch Times has reached out to the DOJ for comment.

Tang was arrested in July 2020 for having allegedly lied about her Chinese military service in order to gain entry into the United States. Prior to her arrest, she sought refuge in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco. Three other Chinese nationals were also arrested at the time on similar charges. – READ MORE

