Thousands marching in migrant caravan to US demand Biden administration ‘honor its commitments’

Thousands of migrants from Central America are on their way to the United States, and a migrant activist group representing the caravan is calling for the Biden administration to honor its “commitment.”

As many as 8,000 migrants from Honduras have entered Guatemala since Friday, Guatemala’s immigration authority informed Reuters. Guatemalan authorities said they already had detained hundreds of Honduran migrants from the caravan.

Videos show the massive caravan bust through a wall of law enforcement officers at the Guatemala border.

Caravan from Honduras busting through Guatemala Border in route to the USApic.twitter.com/ZSdFqGLzxb — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 16, 2021

A group from the Central American migrant caravan forcefully push past border patrol in Guatemala. pic.twitter.com/5ALDRclVPI — The Hill (@thehill) January 16, 2021

3,000 of Hondurans left on Jan 15 to make their way to the United States amid deepening crisis within the country. Here is the scene at the border with Guatemala, the first national border crossing on their 4,000-km long journey. For more info: https://t.co/9a1niNlUA2 https://t.co/PJM4EdqBFv — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) January 16, 2021

The migrants are fleeing political corruption, violence, and extreme poverty in Honduras, which was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and two devastating Category 4 hurricanes that battered the country within a two-week span in November.

“We have nothing to feed to our children, and thousands of us were left sleeping on the streets,” mother-of-four Maria Jesus Paz, who lost her home in the hurricanes, said. “This is why we make this decision, even though we know that the journey could cost us our lives.” – READ MORE

