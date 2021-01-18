Biden To Ask Congress On First Day To Grant Legal Status To 11 Million Illegal Aliens

As one of his first acts in office, President-elect Joe Biden will ask Congress to offer legal status to an estimated 11 million foreigners in the country illegally.

Biden will announce legislation to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions on his first day, according to The Associated Press.

The president-elect campaigned on the issue — an issue on which he is diametrically opposed to President Trump, who sought to shut down the southern border with Mexico and banned foreigners from several countries from coming into the U.S.