Biden To Ask Congress On First Day To Grant Legal Status To 11 Million Illegal Aliens

As one of his first acts in office, President-elect Joe Biden will ask Congress to offer legal status to an estimated 11 million foreigners in the country illegally.
Biden will announce legislation to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions on his first day, according to The Associated Press.
The president-elect campaigned on the issue — an issue on which he is diametrically opposed to President Trump, who sought to shut down the southern border with Mexico and banned foreigners from several countries from coming into the U.S.
“This really does represent a historic shift from Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda that recognizes that all of the undocumented immigrants that are currently in the United States should be placed on a path to citizenship,” Marielena Hincapie, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, who was briefed on the bill, told the AP.
“The bill also would provide a shorter pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of people with temporary protected status and beneficiaries of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals who were brought to the U.S. as children, and probably also for certain front-line essential workers, vast numbers of whom are immigrants,” Yahoo News reported.
Under Biden’s plan, illegal aliens would become eligible for legal permanent residence after five years and for U.S. citizenship after another three years, a faster path to citizenship than in other bills. – READ MORE
