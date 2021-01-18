Joe Biden Day 1: Order on Transgender Rights in Sports and Bathrooms

President-elect Joe Biden vowed to his supporters that, on his first day in office, he will begin removing any legal recognition of the two sexes by adopting pro-transgender polices.

Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 25, 2020

Biden’s campaign website promises:

On his first day in office, Biden will reinstate the Obama-Biden guidance revoked by the Trump-Pence Administration, which will restore transgender students’ access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity. He will direct his Department of Education to vigorously enforce and investigate violations of transgender students’ civil rights.

The Obama-era “guidance” dismissed the science of two biological sexes by allowing “sex discrimination” in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) to include “discrimination based on a student’s gender identity, including discrimination based on a student’s transgender status.” – READ MORE

