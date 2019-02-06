Thousands in Migrant Caravan Head to Open Texas Border Stretch with No Walls or Fences

Mexican Authorities In Two Border States Announced The Arrival Of Nearly 2,000 Central American Migrants Who Are Part Of A Caravan Headed For The Border Cities Piedras Negras And Nuevo Laredo. The Area Between Those Two Municipalities Does Not Feature Any Type Of Fencing Or Barriers Like The Ones A Previous Caravan Encountered In California.

State officials in Coahuila announced the arrival of more than 1,700 members of a migrant caravan that recently left Honduras. They are slated to be ferried by bus to the Texas border. The Nuevo Leon government is preparing shelters and security.

The migrants are traveling with the intent to request asylum on U.S. soil, thus making any detention by border authorities irrelevant. The group is expected in Eagle Pass and Laredo, Texas, however, since the region lacks any fencing or physical barriers, some could successfully storm the border with little effort.

Just like the previous caravan, U.S. Customs and Border Protection began carrying out crowd control training exercises at the international bridges. The border region between the two Texas cities is also a favored smuggling route used by Los Zetas to move drugs and humans.