WATCH: Ralph Northam Refuses To Shake Black Opponent’s Hand In Debate

Embattled Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam refused to shake the hand of an African-American political opponent during a debate in 2013 and went as far as to not even acknowledge his existence.

The video, which has circulated on social media for years, shows the very end of a debate when then-Virginia Lieutenant Governor candidate Northam refused to shake hands with his opponent E.W. Jackson during an on-air debate.

What’s wrong Ralph Northam? Afraid it might run off? https://t.co/JsPoIOhq6p — E.W. Jackson (@ewjacksonsr) February 2, 2019

Writing for Breitbart News, Larry O’Connor reported that he interviewed Jackson on “Mornings on the Mall” on WMAL in Washington, D.C., where he asked Jackson about the incident.

"It was insulting, but, on the other hand, I thought it was consistent with the way he behaves," Jackson said. "Because, this spot he's been running, saying that I believe that a child born with birth defects is born that way because of their parents' sin is just a damnable, palpable, despicable lie. I don't believe that. I never said anything like that. And it's that kind of dishonesty that, to me, says this is not the kind of person that needs to be holding state-wide office. Not shaking my hand really just confirmed that."