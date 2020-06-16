Thomas Jefferson Statue Torn Down at Portland High School

A statue of Thomas Jefferson, the United States’ third president and author of the Declaration of Independence, was defaced and torn down on Sunday evening outside a high school in Portland, Oregon.

Photos obtained by Oregon Live show the base of the monument was spray-painted in black with “slave owner” and “George Floyd.”

Protesters take down Thomas Jefferson statue in front of Portland’s Jefferson High School https://t.co/TZIq5s1wY9 pic.twitter.com/OGr7hKnm2y — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) June 15, 2020

The statue, situated in front of Jefferson High School, was yanked down following a protest against police brutality organized by Rose City Justice. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --