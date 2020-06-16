An Abraham Lincoln emancipation statue has been targeted for removal in Boston

Boston residents are petitioning for the removal of a statue showing former President Abraham Lincoln standing over an emancipated slave, saying the image represents submissiveness and inequality, WCVB-TV reported.

The statue currently sits in Boston’s Park Place. Lincoln is standing with his hand raised over a black slave who is kneeling and has broken shackles on his wrists. It is a replica of Washington, D.C.’s emancipation memorial.

An online petition, started by a Boston native named Tory Bullock, calls for the statue to be removed. It has more than 7,000 signatures.

“It says that it’s a statue that’s supposed to represent freedom,” Bullock told WCVB. “But, to me, it represents submissiveness. It represents: ‘Know your place, because that’s where you belong.’ – READ MORE

