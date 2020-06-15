‘Almost 1 Million People’ Request Tickets For President Trump’s Rally In Tulsa

While some Democrats complain that President Trump is being “selfish” by holding a campaign this week, MAGA supporters are all in.

“Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The flood has been on since the rally was announced last week. By Sunday, more than 800,000 Trump fans had requested tickets for the president’s rally on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “Just passed 800,000 tickets,” campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted on Sunday. “Biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x. Saturday is going to be amazing!”

So many people have signed up for tickets that Parscale tweeted the campaign was looking to add a second event to accommodate the masses dying to see the president.

On Monday, Parscale said “over 1M requests” had come in, and noted that the campaign will be taking precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Before entering, each guest will get: temperature check, hand sanitizer, mask,” Parscale tweeted. “There will be precautions for the heat and bottled water as well.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --