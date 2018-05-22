True Pundit

Politics

This tweet from Obama’s campaign manager about ‘destroying Trump thoroughly’ didn’t age well

Posted on by
Share:

This old tweet from 2016 from David Plouffe, Barack Obama’s campaign manager in 2008 and later a senior advisor to the president, bubbled up to the surface recently and gave some excellent insight into Team Obama and its stance on a Trump presidency.

If you thought that text from FBI agent Peter Strzok about the risk of Donald Trump being elected president and the FBI’s “insurance policy”just in case was a red flag, check out Plouffe’s take from around the same time – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Flashback: This tweet from David Plouffe about 'destroying Trump thoroughly' didn't age well
Flashback: This tweet from David Plouffe about 'destroying Trump thoroughly' didn't age well

Obama senior advisor David Plouffe gives a clear snapshot of the administration's mindset about Trump in the months before the election.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: