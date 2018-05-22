This tweet from Obama’s campaign manager about ‘destroying Trump thoroughly’ didn’t age well

This old tweet from 2016 from David Plouffe, Barack Obama’s campaign manager in 2008 and later a senior advisor to the president, bubbled up to the surface recently and gave some excellent insight into Team Obama and its stance on a Trump presidency.

It is not enough to simply beat Trump. He must be destroyed thoroughly. His kind must not rise again. — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) June 13, 2016

If you thought that text from FBI agent Peter Strzok about the risk of Donald Trump being elected president and the FBI’s “insurance policy”just in case was a red flag, check out Plouffe’s take from around the same time – READ MORE

