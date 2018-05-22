Libby Schaaf Act Could Throw Officials Defending Sanctuary Cities In Jail for 5 Years

Siding with lawbreakers instead of those who uphold immigration law could cost local officials five years in prison, according to a new law proposed by a Republican congressman from Iowa.

Rep. Steve King has named his bill the Mayor Libby Schaaf Act, after the Oakland mayor who in February tipped off illegal immigrants to an impending immigration enforcement sweep.

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan denounced Schaaf’s actions at the time.

“What she did is no better than a gang lookout yelling ‘police’ when a police cruiser comes in the neighborhood, except she did it to a whole community. This is beyond the pale,” he said, according to Fox News.

Homan said 800 illegal immigrants eluded ICE because of Schaaf’s actions.

King said his law will send a message to politicians who engage in that type of behavior.

“I want lawless, Sanctuary City politicians to hear this message clearly: if you obstruct ICE, you are going to end up in the cooler,” King said, according to the Washington Times.

“Sanctuary politicians are placing the lives of citizens and law enforcement officers in jeopardy by giving illegal aliens warnings about impending ICE actions in local jurisdictions. This is obstruction of justice, and Americans do not have to put up with it. Under my bill, government officials who tip off illegal aliens about imminent federal immigration enforcement efforts could face up to five years in prison,” King said in a statement that accompanied the bill’s introduction. – READ MORE

