‘Better Call Saul Alinsky’: Netflix gets a HILARIOUS creative assist from #ObamaNetflixShows
As Twitchy told you earlier, Netflix has entered into a multi-year agreement with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce films and series.
Holder’s Heroes #ObamaNetflixShows
— 🎶Del Paxton's Piano 🎶 (@Mark_Derr) May 21, 2018
Fast and Furious#ObamaNetflixShows
— Money Monkey® (@RealMoneyMonkey) May 21, 2018
Better Call Saul Alinsky #ObamaNetflixShows
— Jon D. Conqueroo (@jon_d_conqueroo) May 21, 2018
#ObamaNetflixShows
So You Think You Can Keep Your Doctor
— Arthur Hill (@ArthurHill9) May 21, 2018
#ObamaNetflixShows
You've got Mail (and I'm reading it)
— GrampyRick (@Grampy_Rick) May 21, 2018
IRS Criminal Minds#ObamaNetflixShows
— Mark “it’s Laurel, dammit” Anderson (@Manderskat) May 21, 2018
Let’s Make A Deal with Iran #ObamaNetflixShows
— Palaff (@Laffepa) May 21, 2018
How I Met Your Mullah#ObamaNetflixShows
— Bob ن (@BobHicks_) May 21, 2018
Rouhani And Me#ObamaNetflixShows
— Bob ن (@BobHicks_) May 21, 2018
Because so many are always in a mood to help, the hashtag #ObamaNetflixShows got rolling quickly. Here are a bunch of idea for Netflix to consider – READ MORE