‘Better Call Saul Alinsky’: Netflix gets a HILARIOUS creative assist from #ObamaNetflixShows

As Twitchy told you earlier, Netflix has entered into a multi-year agreement with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce films and series.

Better Call Saul Alinsky #ObamaNetflixShows — Jon D. Conqueroo (@jon_d_conqueroo) May 21, 2018

#ObamaNetflixShows

So You Think You Can Keep Your Doctor — Arthur Hill (@ArthurHill9) May 21, 2018

IRS Criminal Minds#ObamaNetflixShows — Mark “it’s Laurel, dammit” Anderson (@Manderskat) May 21, 2018

Let’s Make A Deal with Iran #ObamaNetflixShows — Palaff (@Laffepa) May 21, 2018

How I Met Your Mullah#ObamaNetflixShows — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) May 21, 2018

Rouhani And Me#ObamaNetflixShows — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) May 21, 2018

Because so many are always in a mood to help, the hashtag #ObamaNetflixShows got rolling quickly. Here are a bunch of idea for Netflix to consider – READ MORE

