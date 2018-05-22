True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

‘Better Call Saul Alinsky’: Netflix gets a HILARIOUS creative assist from #ObamaNetflixShows

Posted on by
Share:

As Twitchy told you earlier, Netflix has entered into a multi-year agreement with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce films and series.

Because so many are always in a mood to help, the hashtag #ObamaNetflixShows got rolling quickly. Here are a bunch of idea for Netflix to consider – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'Better Call Saul Alinsky': Netflix gets a HILARIOUS creative assist from #ObamaNetflixShows
'Better Call Saul Alinsky': Netflix gets a HILARIOUS creative assist from #ObamaNetflixShows

Netflix, you're welcome!

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: