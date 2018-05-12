This ‘singing’ space cloud is where stars and planets are born (VIDEO)

Long before our Sun formed it was nothing more than a bunch of material floating listlessly in a large cloud of gas, dust, and debris. These space clouds, called nebulas, are where stars and planets are born, eventually coalescing into larger bodies which become slaves to gravity and form systems such as the one we currently reside in. But what factors affect star and planet formation, and what ultimately determines the type of stars that form? Using observations of one very special nebula, scientists now think have begun to understand.

One of the biggest hurdles in studying these molecular space clouds is that telescopes can only produce a 2D picture of them, making it impossible to model the interior structure and movements of the dust and gasses. Researchers focused on the cloud known as Musca, which lies hundreds of light years away from Earth, but is still close enough to study. The scientists discovered that this particular cloud is “singing.”

In studying Musca, researchers from the Australian National University noticed that the cloud was vibrating. These vibrations produced waves that form hair-like striations of gas and dust. By mapping these strands, a 3D model of the cloud was built, and the team was even able to determine the frequency of the vibrations. Those frequencies were then scaled to be audible by human ears, and the “song” of the cloud was produced. – READ MORE

