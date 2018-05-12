Ted Cruz: Anti-Trump media is ‘out of their mind’

Sen. Ted Cruz said Thursday that the anti-Trump press is so opposed to President Trump that it’s covering stories nobody cares about, like Stormy Daniels’ ongoing lawsuit against him.

“Most of the media, they’re just out of their mind,” Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News. “They have what I call Trump Derangement Syndrome, where all they can do is attack the president all day long on the scandal of the day.”

“When I go home, nobody asks about the latest scandal of the day and whatever the talking heads are lighting their hair on fire about,” Cruz said. “People are excited about tax cuts, about regulations being lifted, about jobs growing.” – READ MORE

