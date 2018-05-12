True Pundit

Politics

Ted Cruz: Anti-Trump media is ‘out of their mind’

Posted on by
Share:

Sen. Ted Cruz said Thursday that the anti-Trump press is so opposed to President Trump that it’s covering stories nobody cares about, like Stormy Daniels’ ongoing lawsuit against him.

“Most of the media, they’re just out of their mind,” Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News. “They have what I call Trump Derangement Syndrome, where all they can do is attack the president all day long on the scandal of the day.”

“When I go home, nobody asks about the latest scandal of the day and whatever the talking heads are lighting their hair on fire about,” Cruz said. “People are excited about tax cuts, about regulations being lifted, about jobs growing.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Ted Cruz: Anti-Trump media is 'out of their mind'
Ted Cruz: Anti-Trump media is 'out of their mind'

Sen. Ted Cruz said Thursday that the anti-Trump press is so opposed to President Trump that it's covering stories nobody cares about, like Stormy Daniels' ongoing lawsuit against him.

Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: