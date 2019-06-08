This prediction from Maxine Waters is being thrown back in her face after deal with Mexico

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is facing some ridicule from supporters of President Donald Trump after she predicted he would “cave” on the threat to impose tariffs on Mexico.

“Spineless GOP Senators grew a backbone this week & finally stood up to their Dictator Trump on something: Mexico tariffs, also known as a TAX INCREASE on American consumers,” Waters tweeted on Friday.

“Bet your bottom dollar, Trump will back off by the weekend,” she predicted. “Just another bluff!”

Just hours later, the president tweeted that he had reached an agreement with Mexico and he called off the threat of tariffs.