People Are Laughing at Trump for Saying the ‘Moon Is a Part’ of Mars, But Here’s What He Really Meant

The president caused a stir on Friday when he, at first glance, appeared to suggest the Moon belongs to Mars — but that’s not exactly what he meant.

Crunching down his words into one tweet, President Donald Trump fired off criticism at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) efforts to return to the Moon, which led some to believe he thinks the Moon is a part of the planet Mars.

In discussing some of NASA’s latest plans, Trump tweeted on Friday that they “should NOT be talking about going to the Moon,” and instead focus on “much bigger thing” such as Mars, which he said “the Moon is a part.”

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

People on social media were quick to pounce on the president, taking his poorly phrased tweet out of context.

Often that's true, but not in this case.



If you're ignorant of NASA's plans, then you'll read his Tweet literally. pic.twitter.com/neOBBWau8s — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) June 7, 2019

However, when Trump said the “the Moon is a part” of Mars, he was likely referring to moon exploration, which is part of NASA’s “Moon to Mars” plan to make a permanent residence on the Moon, with a long-term goal of exploration to Mars. – READ MORE