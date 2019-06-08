University of Alabama Returns $21.5 Million, Renames Law School After Donor Urged Boycott over Abortion Law

The University of Alabama has decided to return $21.5 million to a donor who suggested students should boycott the school and the state over Alabama’s new abortion ban, which had nothing to do with the university.

In a Friday morning vote by the University of Alabama’s Board of Trustees, it was announced that the university would return the multi-million dollar donation to Hugh Culverhouse Jr., the school’s largest donor, and remove his name from the law school.

In a statement released Friday, the school said the transaction to return the funds was processed Friday morning and that any accrued interest would also be returned.

“The action taken by the Board today was a direct result of Mr. Culverhouse’s ongoing attempts to interfere in the operations of the Law School,” said Kellee Reinhart, the university’s vice chancellor for communication. “That was the only reason the Board voted to remove his name and return his money.” – READ MORE