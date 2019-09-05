This ‘John Doe’ Really Wants to Keep the Jeffrey Epstein Docs a Secret

An anonymous man would really like to keep his name — and his alleged connection to the deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — a secret.

His fear, according to court documents filed Tuesday, is that past legal challenges implicating the disgraced financier may also “implicate the privacy and reputational interests” of people like him, who haven’t been directly involved in any litigation against Epstein, according to Bloomberg News.

The unnamed man, otherwise known as “John Doe,” asked that the judge overseeing the sealed deposition of Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s more vocal accusers who sued his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell for defamation in 2015, keep those documents sealed or at least partially redacted.

John Doe didn’t say why his name might appear in any documents relating to that case, according to Bloomberg News, though the last round of documents the judge unsealed included Giuffre’s allegations that Prince Andrew and financier Glenn Dubin abused her when she was a minor and being flown around the world by Epstein. (Both men denied the allegations.) – READ MORE