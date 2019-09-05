Chuck Schumer Demands Free Health Care for More Illegal Migrants

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer is urging President Donald Trump to provide more American health care to illegal migrants.

Schumer’s demand comes just after Trump’s deputies quietly agreed September 2 to allow at least 1,000 illegals to stay in the United States so they can receive expensive health care for a variety of lethal, enduring and debilitating diseases. But the Labor Day announcement also suggested officials would try to reduce the future approvals of “deferred action” for sick foreigners.

“This half measure by the Trump administration isn’t enough,” Schumer responded by tweet. “The Trump administration must pledge to continue this critical protection for children and families being treated for serious illnesses like cancer, cerebral palsy, cystic fibrosis,’ he tweeted. – READ MORE