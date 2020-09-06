‘This Is Where They House the Rioters!’ City of Portland Houses Some Antifa Rioters Destroying the City

Portland is wittingly or unwittingly housing some of the very same destructive rioters who have been tearing apart the city since May 28.

Let me repeat. The taxpayers are paying for their own demise and it’s all under the auspices of the city.

One month before the riots started, ostensibly to allow grieving over the death of George Floyd – remember him? – the City of Portland opened three homeless tent cities, one of which is the “Harbor of Hope.”

The camp is situated close to the Willamette River, just a simple, short walk over the Hawthorn Bridge to downtown Portland, where it spills out onto riot central.

A YouTuber, who goes by the name “Never Alone With Christ,” discovered that some of the same people agitating, rioting, and causing damage downtown live just across the river in the city-sponsored camp with city-provided amenities – READ MORE

