Minneapolis salon owner says rioters burned her building to the ground and then the city stuck her with the bill (VIDEO)

The owner of a Minneapolis salon set on fire during riots over George Floyd’s death in May, said recently that rather than helping her rebuild her business, state and local officials opted to tear down the building and stick her with the bill.

“I haven’t gotten anything, not a penny,” Flora Westbrooks, the owner of Flora’s Hair Designs, told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday after host Peter Doocy asked her how much aid she had received from the government.

Instead, the city of Minneapolis tore down the building and charged Westbrooks for it — at a whopping cost of $200,000, according to Westbrooks.

“ bill is going to be over $200,000 just for tearing things down and putting up a fence there, so it’s going to be lots of money that I can’t afford that I don’t have,” she said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --