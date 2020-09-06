“End Of Quote”: Biden Goes Full Ron Burgundy, Accidentally Reads Teleprompter Cues (VIDEO)

Joe Biden engaged in a giant softball game with the press today – perhaps best described by Newsbusters‘ Curtis Houck as not “even putting the ball on the tee,” rather “This is hitting the ball over the stands and letting Biden run the bases.”

Biden just pulled another Ron Burgundy moment by reading the words “end of quote” out loud from the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/1gEQBtWOz3 — Courtney Holland – Text COURTNEY to 88022 (@hollandcourtney) September 4, 2020

