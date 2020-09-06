“End Of Quote”: Biden Goes Full Ron Burgundy, Accidentally Reads Teleprompter Cues (VIDEO)

Joe Biden engaged in a giant softball game with the press today – perhaps best described by Newsbusters‘ Curtis Houck as not “even putting the ball on the tee,” rather “This is hitting the ball over the stands and letting Biden run the bases.

But before we get the choreographed Q&A, you should know that Biden went full Ron Burgundy today – reading “end of quote” off the teleprompter. – READ MORE

