‘This Is Fascism’: John Cusack Says Trump Admin ‘Demonizes, Humiliates & Tortures’ Immigrants

Actor John Cusack accused the Trump administration of “fascism” and “torturing” illegal immigrants.

Cusack made the claims on Twitter on Wednesday after joining Democratic lawmakers and activists in protesting the Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented children from their parents when they cross the border.

Cusack and congressional leaders — including Reps. John Lewis, Raúl Grijalva, Jan Schakowsky, Luis Gutiérrez, Pramila Jayapal, and Joe Crowley — staged a sit-in in front of the U.S. Customs & Border Protection offices in Washington, D.C.

The 51-year-old star of “Grosse Point Blank” and “High Fidelity” tweeted a photo of the demonstration and wrote that the government “demonizes, humiliates and tortures immigrants.”

On “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, NRA national spokesperson Dana Loesch said she would like Cusack to provide specific examples of immigrants actually being demonized, humiliated or tortured.- READ MORE

Actor John Cusack accused the Trump administration of "fascism" and "torturing" illegal immigrants.

