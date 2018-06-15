True Pundit

New York Attorney General Sues Trump, Trump Jr., Ivanka And Eric. Here’s Why.

On Thursday, the New York Attorney General’s office unveiled a lawsuit against the Trump Foundation, President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. Their accusation: the Trump campaign used the Trump Foundation as a goody bag for various political purposes. According to the New York Attorney General:

501(c)3 charitable foundations may not coordinate with political campaigns, or be used for self-dealing. The court filing alleges that “For more than a decade, the Donald J. Trump Foundation has operated in persistent violation of state and federal law governing New York State charities…the Investigation revealed that the Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments to not-for-profits from Mr. Trump or the Trump Organization.” The AG’s office claims that “Mr. Trump ran the Foundation according to his whim, rather than the law.”- READ MORE

Daily Wire Daily Wire
