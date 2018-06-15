Rampant Drug Use On Obama’s Air Force One Made “Awkward Hookups With Colleagues Funny And Bizarre”

Former White House stenographer Beck Dorey-Stein has made salacious claims in her upcoming memoir, From the Corner of the Oval.

Dorey-Stein says that drug-fueled flights aboard Air Force One made “awkward intimacy with colleagues suddenly just funny and bizarre.

She and one of Obama’s senior staffers, Jason Wolf, had hot sex in various hotel rooms before he broke her heart.

Obama’s traveling staff was comprised of mostly women, dubbed “the Vigiants”.

While we’re way beyond debating whether or not Obama had a “scandal-free” administration as he claimed last January, the former President’s stenographer, Beck Dorey-Stein, has come out of the woodwork with a new memoir, From the Corner of the Oval, which contains several shocking claims from her copious notes taken during her travel to over 60 countries over five years aboard Air Force One, reports the Daily Mail.

After answering an Obama administration’s Craigslist ad for a stenographer, the then-25-year-old Dorey-Stein quit her five part-time jobs after she was hired to work in the White House in 2012 – joining a pool of 13 reporters from the White House press corps to travel with the president, recording everything he said and then transcribing it for the press office and presidential archive.

‘Traveling with the president is like summer camp on steroids – a week on the road is like a year at home‘, Dorey-Stein writes.

The “steroids” in this case would be a steady supply of pharmaceuticals – which staffers were constantly taking while cheating on their significant others on the road – such as senior staffer Jason Wolf. – READ MORE

