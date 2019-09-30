‘This Is a Sham’: Graham Tries to Poke Holes in Whistleblower’s Report, Questions Intel Community and Pelosi (VIDEO)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) isn’t happy with the “sham” whistleblower’s report being used as the foundation for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“We’re not going to try the president of the United States on hearsay,” @LindseyGrahamSC tells @margbrennan of impeaching @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/eZvLm7Myl9 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 29, 2019

During an interview with “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Graham called into question the timing of this rule change and the decision to allow someone without firsthand knowledge to make such a report.

“Every American deserves to confront their accuser, so this is a sham as far as I’m concerned. I want to know who told the whistleblower about the phone call. I want to know why they changed the rules about whistleblowers. The hearsay rule was changed just a short period of time before the complaint was filed. The complaint sounds like a legal document. Who helped this guy write it, or this girl write it? We’re not going to try the president of the United States based on hearsay. Every American has a right to confront their accuser.”

Graham told host Margaret Brennan that he has "zero problems" with Trump's actions based on the released transcript. He did note, however, that he has several problems with Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to move impeachment in the haphazard way she's handled the situation so far.