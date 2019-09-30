Lieu (D): Hunter Biden’s Burisma Role Shows ‘No Evidence of Corruption’ (VIDEO)

Question: “The underlying problem here was of course Hunter Biden receiving $50,000 a month from a Ukrainian energy company. Do you think that that is evidence of corrupt behavior?” Rep. Ted Lieu: “No. People sit on boards and they get monetary payments.” https://t.co/8KBWAjCB4c pic.twitter.com/2JtHFbkxZ0 — The Hill (@thehill) September 25, 2019

Rep. Ted Lieu (D., Calif.) said Wednesday there was “no evidence of corruption” in Hunter Biden receiving $50,000 per month to sit on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president.

“The underlying problem here was of course Hunter Biden receiving $50,000 a month from a Ukrainian energy company,” Hill.TV host Saagar Enjeti said to Lieu. “Do you think that that is evidence of corrupt behavior?”

“No,” Lieu said. “People sit on boards and they get monetary payments. What the evidence actually shows is that Ukrainians looked into this, terminated the investigation, and found nothing there. So this is just made up, which also is very troubling, because you have the American president essentially asking the Ukrainians to manufacture dirt on a political opponent because there really was no evidence of corruption.”