Report: Arnold Schwarzenegger Loans Electric Hummer to Greta Thunberg for Trip to Canadian Protest

Actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has said he is “starstruck” by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, is loaning his electric vehicle to the teen so she can travel to Canada for a protest without relying on fossil fuel-powered transportation.

Thunberg first announced Schwarzenegger’s offer to share his electric Hummer on a Swedish talk show, where she said it was “one of the funniest” offers of help she has received since coming to New York City last month to demonstrate with young climate change zealots and speak at the United Nations climate summit last week.

The talk show has confirmed to Newsweek the arrangement between Schwarzenegger and Thunberg.

Thunberg will travel in the vehicle with her father to Montreal so she can take part in a climate change protest next Friday. Thunberg, 16, launched the Fridays for Future school walkout movement about a year ago and gained international attention for a speech at the 2018 U.N. climate summit. – READ MORE