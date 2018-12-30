‘This Hero Should Be Alive’: Bongino Blasts U.S. Immigration Policy After CA Officer’s Death

Former NYPD officer Dan Bongino blasted U.S. immigration policies after a police officer in California was fatally shot by an alleged illegal immigrant fugitive.

As Fox News reported, Gustavo Perez Arriaga is accused in the shooting death of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh.

Singh was gunned down last Wednesday after he stopped Arriaga for a DUI investigation, Sheriff Adam Christianson said at a Thursday news conference.

Bongino said on “Fox & Friends” that Singh — who legally immigrated to the U.S. from Fiji — was “everything that’s right about this country.”

“This hero should be alive right now. He should be alive right now, and we lost him,” Bongino said.

God rest the soul of this American hero. pic.twitter.com/dNPv4mjSaQ — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 29, 2018