FIERY ‘Angel Mom’ Rips Schumer, Pelosi After CA Officer’s Death: Americans Have ‘Woken Up’

An “angel mom” blasted Democrats for their stance on border security after a California police officer was fatally shot by an alleged illegal immigrant with ties to a street gang.

As Fox News reported, Gustavo Perez Arriaga is accused in the shooting death of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh.

Mary Ann Mendoza, whose police officer son was killed in 2014 by a drunk-driving illegal immigrant with a criminal record, said on “Fox & Friends” that minority leaders Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) and Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) are “committing treasonous acts” when they place the rights of illegal immigrants above legal Americans.

“Every politician in D.C. should be listening closely to the American people right now because we have woken up,” she said. “We are tired of the lies that come out of their mouth.”

“Maybe the American people are gonna start bringing suits against them for the crimes they’re committing against Americans by not protecting us.”

She said that her “heart is just ripping apart” for Singh’s family and expressed her condolences.- READ MORE