WATCH: California sheriff hammers ‘sanctuary’ policies after illegal immigrant charged in officer slaying

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson on the murder of Officer Ronil Singh by an illegal immigrant: “Whether you hate the president or love the president, border security goes hand in hand with national security, the safety of our communities, and public safety” pic.twitter.com/fOICTAgBEM — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 29, 2018

Sheriff Adam Christianson of Stanislaus County in California believes if it weren’t for California’s controversial “sanctuary state” law, then deputy Ronil Singh, who was murdered by an illegal immigrant on Wednesday, would still be alive.

Singh’s killer — Gustavo Perez Arriaga, who authorities say is an illegal immigrant and has been previously deported from the U.S. — was arrested Friday without incident.

In total, seven individuals have been arrested in connection to Singh’s slaying.

According to Christianson, it was California’s recently enacted “sanctuary” law, which essentially prohibits local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, that aided Arriaga in the brutal killing.- READ MORE