 

WATCH: California sheriff hammers ‘sanctuary’ policies after illegal immigrant charged in officer slaying

Sheriff Adam Christianson of Stanislaus County in California believes if it weren’t for California’s controversial “sanctuary state” law, then deputy Ronil Singh, who was murdered by an illegal immigrant on Wednesday, would still be alive.

Singh’s killer — Gustavo Perez Arriaga, who authorities say is an illegal immigrant and has been previously deported from the U.S. — was arrested Friday without incident.

In total, seven individuals have been arrested in connection to Singh’s slaying.

According to Christianson, it was California’s recently enacted “sanctuary” law, which essentially prohibits local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, that aided Arriaga in the brutal killing.- READ MORE

